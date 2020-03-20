Elvis Presley Biopic

Director Baz Luhrmann announced that production has halted indefinitely in Australia while star Tom Hanks, who portrays Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker, recovers after testing positive for COVOID-19.

“All going well, we have a passionate conviction to be back here on the Gold Coast, picking up where we left off as soon as the time is right,” Luhrmann wrote via Twitter on March 20. “In fact, we are not even taking our sets down, simply locking up the creative space over the next few days. We all agree that right now this is the right time for people all over the world, from all walks of life, to be at home, indoors, with their loved ones (washing our hands five times a day).”