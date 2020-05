Empire

The Fox musical drama’s sixth and final season will be cut short amid the coronavirus pandemic. Production on Empire halted due to the spread of COVID-19, resulting in the planned series finale not being filmed.

Empire will now end on April 21 with episode 18 instead of its intended 20th episode. According to a report from Deadline on April 1, the series finale will “likely” use footage that was shot for episode 19, which wasn’t finished shooting due to the outbreak.