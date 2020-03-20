Eurovision

Amid the “uncertainty” of the coronavirus crisis, the beloved Eurovision Song Contest is being postponed until 2021. “The current situation across Europe is likely to remain uncertain for the coming months and at this stage we cannot guarantee we would be able to stage an event of this size with this many stakeholders later this year,” a statement from the European Broadcasting Union read on March 18. “The unique format of the Song Contest as an international live event means that it is not possible to identify any realistic alternative. We therefore have no choice other than to cancel the show.”