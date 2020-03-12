Fast and Furious 9

On March 12, the franchise told fans via Instagram that the upcoming film would be pushing its original May 2020 global release to April 2021. It will now open on April 2, 2021 in North America. “While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration,” the statement read. “Moving will allow our global family to experience our new chapter together. We’ll see you next spring.”