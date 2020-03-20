Glastonbury Festival

“Clearly this was not a course of action we hoped to take for our 50th anniversary event, but following the new government measures announced this week — and in times of such unprecedented uncertainty, this is now our only viable option,” Glastonbury music festival’s founder, Michael Eavis, said on March 18, confirming that the legendary U.K. event would return in 2021. “The cancellation of this year’s festival will no doubt come as a terrible blow to our incredible crew and volunteers who work so hard to make this event happen.”