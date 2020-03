Green Day

The “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” band announced via Twitter on February 28 that they have decided to postpone their tour dates across Asia amid the outbreak. “We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus,” the band’s statement read. “We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon.”