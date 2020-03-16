Grey’s Anatomy

The ABC show shut down production on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Out of an abundance of caution, production is postponed on Grey’s Anatomy effective immediately,” showrunner Krista Vernoff, director Debbie Allen and line producer James Williams said in a letter to the Grey’s cast and crew on March 12. “We are going home now for at least two weeks and waiting to see how the coronavirus situation evolves. This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work, and it was made in accordance with Mayor Garcetti’s suggestion that we not gather in groups of more than 50.”