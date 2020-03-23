HAIM’s Album

The band revealed the release of their third album, Women in Music Pt. III, would be postponed on March 23.

“Due to everything that is going on with covid-19 and the changing nature of travel policies and quarantines across the world, we’ve decided it is best to postpone the release of women in music pt. iii, to later this summer,” HAIM wrote in a statement via Twitter. “This wasn’t an easy decision for us at all … We can’t wait to reschedule everything we had in mind for you all and we can’t wait to see all of you on the road when it’s 100% safe to do so. in the meantime, we are gonna be dropping some new tunes.”