Harry Styles

“Anyone who knows me, knows that performing has always been my favorite part of working in music,” the former One Direction member said in a Twitter statement on March 24 after pushing back his April, May and June European performances to 2021. “However, during times like these, the safety and protection of touring crew, fans, and everyone else around the world is an immediate priority … I can’t wait to see you out on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so. Until then, treat people with kindness. H.”