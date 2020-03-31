Kelly Clarkson

After halting filming on her talk show, the American Idol winner announced on March 13 that she was delaying her Las Vegas residency. “As you may know, production on The Kelly Clarkson Show was temporarily shut down late last night and out of concern and care for everyone’s safety, we have chosen to postpone the April 1st opening of my Las Vegas residency, Invincible, until July,” she tweeted. “Details regarding ticket replacement are forthcoming and I can’t wait to see you this summer. For now, please keep your loved ones close, safe and healthy.”