Kelsea Ballerini

The country singer admitted to her fans via Instagram that the week leading up to the release of her new album, kelsea, was going to “look a lot different” than what she had hoped. “I really wanted there to be so many moments and opportunities for me, face to face, to play these songs for the first time,” she said on March 16. “But what I care about more than that is everyone staying safe and staying healthy … The silver lining is that I really believe that music can bring a lot of peace when things feel unsettled, and it can make you feel calm when life feels chaotic.”