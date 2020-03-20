Kentucky Derby

For the first time in 75 years, the annual horse racing competition will not take place on the first Saturday in May. Instead, the Churchill Downs association confirmed that the derby will be pushed back until September. “Our team is united in our commitment to holding the very best Kentucky Derby ever and certainly the most unique in any of our lifetimes,” the statement read on March 17. “While we are always respectful of the time-honored traditions of the Kentucky Derby, our Company’s true legacy is one of resilience, the embracing of change and unshakeable resolve.”