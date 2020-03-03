Korean Music Festival at the Hollywood Bowl

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles concert venue announced that it would cancel a planned Korean music festival that was set to commence in April 2020. “It is with deepest regret that we announce the postponement of the 18th KTMF scheduled on April 25th, 2020, due to current travel restrictions in Asia,” the Hollywood Bowl’s website reads. “Concert goers can opt for a refund or keep the existing tickets. Tickets will remain valid and transferable to the rescheduled concert date.”

The statement added, “We truly apologize for the inconvenience to those who have been looking forward to this event and ask for your kind understanding.”