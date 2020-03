LA Pride

The West Hollywood festival, which was scheduled to run from June 12-14, was cancelled on March 12. “Due to the concerns of COVID-19, [event organizer Christopher Street West] will postpone all events related to the 50th Anniversary of LA Pride that were scheduled for June 2020,” a tweet from the festival’s official account read. “Organizers are assessing the situation. More information to be provided around the postponement as details become available.”