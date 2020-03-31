Lady Gaga’s Album

The “Stupid Love” singer took to Twitter to announce that she came to the conclusion that postponing the release of her upcoming album, Chromatica, was the right thing to do in this uncertain time. “First of all, I want to make sure everyone is staying safe and practicing social distancing. Please know that I’m thinking of all of you,” Gaga began on March 24. “This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic.”

Gaga also noted that a run of performances in Las Vegas in late April and early May had been canceled, and revealed that she had planned a secret Coachella set before the festival was ultimately put on hold. “I hope you can see that when the album does come out, I want us to be able to dance together, sweat together, hug and kiss each other, and make it the most bombastic celebration of all time,” the Grammy winner concluded. “I can’t wait to be dancing with you all!”