Late Night Talk Show Audiences

The coronavirus has led to a halt of live studio audiences for multiple talk shows in Hollywood. As of March 16, both Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Late Late Show With James Corden will no longer have audiences as a “precautionary measure.” VicaomCBS previously announced that Comedy Central’s Lights Out With David Spade and Tosh.O will not have audiences as of March 16, as did CBS for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The same rule is being applied to NBC shows, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers. The Daily Show With Trevor Noah has also joined the group and will no longer have fans on hand during its tapings.