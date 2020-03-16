Late-Night Talk Show Productions

NBC and CBS suspended production on two late-night programs, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers, on March 12. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely and make decisions about future shows as we get closer to the start of production,” NBC said in a statement. CBS announced that the network would stop production of three original Meyers broadcasts scheduled for next week and move into a hiatus through March 30.