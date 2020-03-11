Locker Rooms

The NBA, MLB, NHL and MLS closed locker rooms to reporters in March. The sports organizations are also exploring closed games without fans, but LeBron James made it clear that he isn’t playing without an audience. “We play games without the fans? Nah, that’s impossible,” James told The Associated Press. “I ain’t playing if I ain’t got the fans in the crowd. That’s who I play for. I play for my teammates, and I play for the fans. That’s what it’s all about. So if I show up to an arena and there ain’t no fans in there, I ain’t playing. They can do what they want to do.”