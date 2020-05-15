Magnolia Network

“Right now, it’s important that we all continue to look out for one another by upholding the guidelines set forth by the experts, leaders and front-line heroes working tirelessly to get us all through this difficult time,” Chip and Joanna Gaines said in a statement via Entertainment Weekly on April 21. “With this as our top priority, we’ve decided to delay Magnolia Network’s launch until we can safely resume production.” The original October 4, 2020 launch date has been postponed to an unknown date. In the meantime, the couple announced that they will air a preview of what’s to come from their future venture on April 26.