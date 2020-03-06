Mariah Carey

“Aloha Hawaii!! I’m so so sad to have to announce that I’m postponing my show to November,” she tweeted on March 3. “I was so excited to come back to Hawaii on my ‘anniversary month’ but evolving international travel restrictions force us to consider everyone’s safety and well being.”

Carey’s statement continued, “With that said, I am SUPER excited to be coming to Honolulu in November and perform my special All I Want for Christmas Is You & Hits extravaganza for the first time ever in Hawaii! I can’t wait to see you! Stay safe!!”