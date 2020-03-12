Miley Cyrus

The musician announced she would no longer be traveling to Melbourne, Australia, to headline the World Tour Bushfire Relief charity concert. As a result, the March 13 event was canceled.

“Australia: Due to the recommendations of local, state, federal and international government authorities, including the Center for Disease Control, to reduce potential health risks in response to the current global health crisis, we are no longer traveling to Aus for the show,” Cyrus tweeted. “I am so disappointed to not be there, but I have to do what is right to protect the health and safety of my band and crew. I will still be making a donation to help the victims of the Australian bush fire. I’m sorry to miss everyone in Australia, but I will be back soon.”