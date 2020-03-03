Mission: Impossible 7

Production was halted on the seventh installment of Tom Cruise’s popular action series, which was scheduled to film in Italy amid the rise of coronavirus. “Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three-week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for Mission: Impossible 7,” a Paramount spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter on February 24.

“During this hiatus we want to be mindful of the concerns of the crew and are allowing them to return home until production starts,” the statement continued. “We will continue to monitor this situation, and work alongside health and government officials as it evolves.”