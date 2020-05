‘Mission Impossible’

The Tom Cruise-led franchise scored new release dates for its next two films due to the coronavirus pandemic, Variety reported on April 24. Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 have been pushed back to November 19, 2021, and November 4, 2022, respectively. They were originally slated to premiere on July 21, 2021, and August 5, 2022.