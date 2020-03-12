MLB

Major League Baseball announced on March 12 that it’s delaying 2020 opening day, which was scheduled to take place on March 26, by at least two weeks. It has also cancelled the remaining spring training games effective as of 4 p.m. ET. “This action is being taken in the interests of safety and well-being of our players, Clubs and our millions of loyal fans,” the press release read. The organization will continue to monitor the situation as it impacts the rest of the regular season.