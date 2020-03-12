NBA

The NBA will suspend its current season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for coronavirus. A statement from the NBA was issued to Twitter on the matter on March 11. “The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena,” the statement read. “At the time, tonight’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena.”

The NBA’s statement continued, “The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”