NCAA Tournaments

On March 12, NCAA president Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors cancelled the men’s and women’s college basketball games in addition to its winter and spring NCAA championships. Before reaching this conclusion, the NCAA decided to not go through with its postseason tournaments. “This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” a statement from the NCAA read.