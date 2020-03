Paris Hilton Documentary

The heiress announced during an Instagram Live chat on March 30 that her YouTube documentary, which was set for a May release, has been postponed. “We have delayed the release of my film,” she told her followers. ”It was supposed to debut at [the Tribeca Film Festival] and go into theatres afterwards, but because Tribeca is delayed, and the theatres are not open, we decided it was best to wait, because it’s an incredible film and I’m so proud of it.”