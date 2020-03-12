Pentatonix

On March 10, the a cappella group announced that they would push back the start of the European portion of their world tour. “Regretfully, we will be postponing the forthcoming European leg of our world tour,” Pentatonix tweeted. “Despite our best efforts and intentions, it is, simply, no longer possible for us to execute this tour the way we’d want to: safely, confidently and completely.”

The group continued, “While we continue to gather information and work to reschedule each one of the dates, please hold on to your tickets, as we will follow up as soon as possible with information on each show. We are still very much excited to return and perform for you all, and, in the meantime, please stay safe and keep yourselves as healthy as possible. <3 PTX.”