Pixies

The alt-rock group announced in August 2021 that they would not be going on the road the following month as originally planned. “Regretfully, we announce today that we are canceling our 11-date U.S. September run,” the band, which is made up of Black Francis, Joey Santiago, David Lovering and Paz Lenchantin, wrote in a statement. “We have determined that with the current surge in COVID cases — made worse by the Delta variant — that this is the right decision for our fans and crewmembers’ safety, as well as our own. We ask that our fans stay safe and healthy and we hope to see you all soon. La la love you.”