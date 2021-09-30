Posty Fest

Post Malone announced in September 2021 that his third annual Posty Fest would be postponed until 2022. The music event was originally set for Halloween weekend outside of Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Texas. “Due to logistical issues impacting the production of the festival, Posty Fest is rescheduling to 2022. Refunds available at point of purchase,” Live Nation festival organizers said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “We can’t wait to make 2022 our biggest year yet. Stay safe everyone, we’ll see you soon.”

Variety reported at the time that the uptick in COVID-19 cases in Texas was a factor in pushing the event.