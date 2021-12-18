Radio City Rockettes’ ‘Christmas Spectacular’

“We regret that we are unable to continue the Christmas Spectacular this season due to increasing challenges from the pandemic,” a statement on the Rockettes’ official website read in December 2021. “We had hoped we could make it through the season and are honored to have hosted hundreds of thousands of fans at more than 100 shows over the last seven weeks. We have loved bringing back this cherished tradition that helps usher in the holiday season in New York City and look forward to welcoming fans back to Radio City Music Hall in 2022.”