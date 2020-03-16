Reality and Game Shows

Several reality and game shows produced by Fremantle, including America’s Got Talent, The Price Is Right and Family Feud, have suspended filming or chosen to film without a studio audience, according to a statement released by the company on March 12. “Due to the ongoing global situation around Covid-19, we have been working closely with our production teams and network partners to take measures to help minimize the risk of exposure to our cast, crew and live audiences,” the statement read. “Effective immediately, we will refrain from filming in front of live audiences for our current productions America’s Got Talent and Family Feud. As live audiences are integral to the format of The Price Is Right, we will be suspending production for the short term.”