Riverdale

Production on The CW teen drama has been suspended amid concerns that an individual working on Riverdale has potentially come in contact with the illness. “The team member is currently receiving medical evaluation,” Warner Bros. TV said in a statement to Deadline on March 11. “We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member.”

The statement continued, “The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority. We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world.”