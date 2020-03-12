Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fam induction ceremony, originally scheduled for May, has been postponed, Vulture reported on March 12. “We are very disappointed to announce the postponement of this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony,” Hall of Fame president Joel Peresman said in a statement. “Our first concern is to the health and safety of our attendees and artists and we are complying to the direction of the local and state authorities and common sense. We look forward to rescheduling the ceremony and will make that announcement at the earliest convenience.”