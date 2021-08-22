‘Schitt’s Creek: The Farewell’ tour

Dan and Eugene Levy announced the cancelation of their Schitt’s Creek: The Farewell tour after initially postponing it months earlier amid the pandemic. “When we postponed the Schitt’s Creek: The Farewell tour, we had every hope and intention of traveling to see you later this year,” the show creators wrote via a statement on Instagram in August 2021. “However, despite our best efforts to reschedule while keeping your health and safety at the forefront, we’ve found that state and local mandates vary too widely to do so in the near future. So, we have made the difficult decision to cancel all tour dates that were scheduled pre-pandemic.”