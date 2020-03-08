Slipknot

The heavy metal band confirmed that this year’s Knotfest would be pushed back in Japan over fears of the virus. It was initially scheduled for March 20 and March 21. “We are working with Slipknot and their management team on the new dates and will provide updates and announcements on the Knotfest Japan website and socials as details are confirmed,” Knotfest Japan said in a statement, per Rolling Stone.

The Slipknot-created event was also set to feature performances from Korn, Babymetal and more.