St. Patrick’s Day Parades

As concern over the outbreak spreads, St. Patrick’s Day festivities across the nation have been put on pause. With nearly 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York City, the New York Post reported on March 11 that the city’s annual holiday parade would be scrapped. Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot followed suit, canceling the downtown Chicago parade and rescheduling the annual dyeing of the Chicago River for the sake of “the health and safety of Chicago’s residents.”