News

Hollywood Hits Pause on Filming, Concert Tours and More Over Coronavirus: See the List

By
St. Patrick's Day Parades Paused Due to Coronavirus
 Shutterstock
54
19 / 54

St. Patrick’s Day Parades

As concern over the outbreak spreads, St. Patrick’s Day festivities across the nation have been put on pause. With nearly 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York City, the New York Post reported on March 11 that the city’s annual holiday parade would be scrapped. Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot followed suit, canceling the downtown Chicago parade and rescheduling the annual dyeing of the Chicago River for the sake of “the health and safety of Chicago’s residents.”

Back to top