Survivor
In response to the virus, production on Survivor was postponed by CBS on March 11. "Due to concerns and uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 globally, CBS and the producers of Survivor have taken the precautionary measure to delay production on the 41st season, which was set to begin filming later this month in Fiji," a CBS spokesperson said in a statement, per Deadline. "Pending worldwide events, the plan is to return to production on May 19th. The health and safety of the castaways and production members is our top priority."