Survivor

CBS announced on July 14 that the reality series has been pulled from its fall lineup as the network waits to resume production. Amazing Race, which finished production on season 32 before the pandemic hit, will take its place.

“Producers for Survivor, the Network’s perennial Wednesday 8:00 p.m. series, are continuing to work with officials in Fiji on the appropriate time to start production on its next edition, with health and safety matters the top priority for everyone involved,” the network wrote in a press release.