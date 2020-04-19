Taylor Swift

The “Shake It Off” singer announced on April 17 that she was cancelling all of her shows and appearances in 2020 due to the virus. “I’m so sad I won’t be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision,” she wrote on Twitter. “Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us.” Previously scheduled tour dates for her “Lover” tour will be rescheduled for 2021 and refunds for the US shows will be available May 1.