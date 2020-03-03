The Amazing Race

CBS announced on February 28 that production on the reality show would halt amid coronavirus fears. “Due to increased concerns and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus around the world, CBS and the producers of The Amazing Race have taken the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production on the 33rd season of the series,” a statement to Variety read. “All contestants and production staff are in the process of returning home.”

CBS noted that “no Racers or anyone on the production team travelling with them have contracted the virus, or shown symptoms, and we are not aware of anyone being exposed to it.”