‘The Batman’

Warner Bros. announced in a statement on March 14 that it was pausing production on the film starring Robert Pattinson, which has been shooting in London. “Warner Bros. Pictures feature production of The Batman will hiatus filming for two weeks beginning today,” the studio said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “The studio will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

Filming resumed in September but was halted for the second time after Pattinson reportedly contracted coronavirus. Weeks after the reports of Pattinson’s health condition surfaced, the cast and crew went back to the London set again.