The Morning Show

The Morning Show, which is currently filming its second season on the Sony lot in Los Angeles, announced on March 12 that it would be going on a two-week hiatus due to coronavirus fears. “In concert with our dedicated partners at Apple, we have concluded it would be prudent to take a two-week hiatus to assess the situation and ensure the safety of the incredible people who make this show,” Michael Ellenberg, Founder and CEO of Media Res., which is the studio making the series in conjunction with Apple TV +, said in a statement via Deadline.