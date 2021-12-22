‘Toast & Roast’ on Fox

“While we are confident in the health and safety protocols for Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022, the recent velocity of the spread of Omicron cases has made it impossible to produce a live special in Times Square that meets our standards,” Fox said in a statement in December 2021. “We will not be moving forward with Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022 in New York. The health and safety of our casts and crews has always been, and will continue to be, of the utmost importance.”

Imagine Dragons, Maroon 5, Billy Idol, Pink and Trace Adkins were all set to perform during the New Year’s Eve special.