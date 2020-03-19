Universal Pictures’ 2020 Slate

The studio announced that Invisible Man, Emma and The Hunt would be available to view through on-demand on March 20, which is months ahead of schedule. Trolls World Tour, meanwhile, would opt for an on-demand run beginning on March 20 instead of delaying it for a theatrical release. The upcoming Trolls installment was supposed to hit theaters on April 10.

“Universal Pictures has a broad and diverse range of movies with 2020 being no exception. Rather than delaying these films or releasing them into a challenged distribution landscape, we wanted to provide an option for people to view these titles in the home that is both accessible and affordable,” Jeff Shell, NBCUniversal CEO, said in a statement on March 16, per Variety. “We hope and believe that people will still go to the movies in theaters where available, but we understand that for people in different areas of the world that is increasingly becoming less possible.”