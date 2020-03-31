Waitress the Musical

Producers for the Waitress musical’s London production confirmed that the show will not re-open after the coronavirus pandemic. “It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of our beloved London production of Waitress the Musical,” the producers declared via Twitter on March 27. “As you’ll be aware, we’ve had to temporarily lower the curtain at the Adelphi Theatre and it’s now unlikely that the diner will reopen once this period of uncertainty is over. If things do change and there is a world in which we believe we could continue a run at the Adelphi before 4th July, we will be in touch.”