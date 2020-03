Wendy Williams

The talk show host announced on March 12 that The Wendy Williams Show would be shutting down production indefinitely due to the virus. “To our dedicated Wendy Show staff,” a statement released to the team read, “the safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. Considering the current escalation of the Coronavirus, production will be put on hold, indefinitely. However, the office will remain open for you to pick up any materials or personal items.”