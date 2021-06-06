Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

The Revenge Body host began dating the Boston Celtics player in August 2016 after meeting through Khloé’s BFF Malika Haqq. Us broke the news in September 2017 that the couple were expecting their first child together. Days before her due date in April 2018, Thompson was caught cheating with multiple women, but the pair remained united. The pair split in February 2019 after the basketball player cheated on Khloé with Kylie’s former friend Jordyn Woods. Us exclusively confirmed in August 2020 that the duo were back together and talking about more kids. “Khloé would love to give daughter True a sibling because she is at the perfect age,” the insider said at the time.