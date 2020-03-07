Arie Luyendyk, Jr.

The race car driver ended as the runner-up on season 8 of The Bachelorette, which had Emily Maynard as its lead. He then popped up during season 17 of The Bachelor to give Sean Lowe advice before becoming the main guy during season 22. Six years after his first shot of love, the Arizona native returned to the franchise, after Peter Krause didn’t take the job. He then went on to be one of the most controversial Bachelors in history for choosing one girl and then dumping her before the “After the Final Rose” special filmed.