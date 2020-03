Kaitlyn Bristowe, Britt Nilsson

For season 11 of The Bachelorette, ABC chose to have both Nilsson and Bristowe start the journey as co-Bachelorettes for night one of the series. During the evening, they met all the men in the house and then the guys cast their votes for which woman they wanted to run the show. It was a first for the franchise and was intense. Bristowe ultimately won the spot and picked Shawn Booth as her final man.